Marcella A. Forbes Hughes
Marcella A. Forbes Hughes, 88 of Walbridge, Ohio passed away peacefully with her family by her side, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Marcella was born in Perrysburg, Ohio on July 17, 1931 to Dewey and Gertrude (Krob) Rist. Marcella who was a wonderful cook also enjoyed making flower arrangements for the home; her real love was spending time with her family.
Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Kathy Forbes; her niece whom Marcella considered a sister, Carolyn Bowlander; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Marcella was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Paul Forbes, Edward Hughes; son, Jerry Forbes; siblings, Leuis, George, Thelma, Vivian, LaVerne.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 22, from 12 noon until 8 pm at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, Oregon, where her funeral service will be held on Monday at 11:00 AM. Private inurnment will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy in Marcella's memory are asked to consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 20, 2019