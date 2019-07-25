Marcella "Marcie" "Busia" Wisniewski



Marcella "Marcie" "Busia" Wisniewski, age 85, of Toledo, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 5, 1934 in Toledo, OH to Walter and Eva (Zglinski) Tucholski. Marcie was employed at the K-Mart Department Store on Manhattan Blvd. for 27 years, retiring in 1996. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great and great-great-grandmother and homemaker, she was an excellent cook and baker, enjoyed crocheting and reading, and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed Bingo with her friends and trips to Las Vegas to visit family. Marcie was a woman of strong faith and had a deep love for the Lord. She was a member of Elmore Church of God.



Marcie is survived by her children, Michael (Mary) Wisniewski, Kathi (Doug) Wright, Robert (Ann) Wisniewski, Diane (Fred) Amstel, Joanne (Joe) Bires, and Karen (Jeff) Schmidt; 20 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and sister, Dorothy Szczepaniak. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Daniel Wisniewski; brother, Walter Tucholski Jr.; grandson, Alec Anson; and granddaughter, Briana Belair.



Visitation will be Friday from 3-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. The Funeral Service will be Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Tom Willhardt presiding. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park.



Memorial donations may be given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Elmore Church of God. Condolences may be shared at



www.sujkowski.com



Published in The Blade on July 25, 2019