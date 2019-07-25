Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcella Wisniewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcella "Busia" "Marcie" Wisniewski


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcella "Busia" "Marcie" Wisniewski Obituary
Marcella "Marcie" "Busia" Wisniewski

Marcella "Marcie" "Busia" Wisniewski, age 85, of Toledo, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 5, 1934 in Toledo, OH to Walter and Eva (Zglinski) Tucholski. Marcie was employed at the K-Mart Department Store on Manhattan Blvd. for 27 years, retiring in 1996. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great and great-great-grandmother and homemaker, she was an excellent cook and baker, enjoyed crocheting and reading, and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed Bingo with her friends and trips to Las Vegas to visit family. Marcie was a woman of strong faith and had a deep love for the Lord. She was a member of Elmore Church of God.

Marcie is survived by her children, Michael (Mary) Wisniewski, Kathi (Doug) Wright, Robert (Ann) Wisniewski, Diane (Fred) Amstel, Joanne (Joe) Bires, and Karen (Jeff) Schmidt; 20 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and sister, Dorothy Szczepaniak. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Daniel Wisniewski; brother, Walter Tucholski Jr.; grandson, Alec Anson; and granddaughter, Briana Belair.

Visitation will be Friday from 3-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. The Funeral Service will be Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Tom Willhardt presiding. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Elmore Church of God. Condolences may be shared at

www.sujkowski.com

Published in The Blade on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now