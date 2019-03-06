Home

Neville Funeral Homes
7438 Airport Highway
Holland, OH 43528
(419) 865-8879
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neville Funeral Homes
7438 Airport Highway
Holland, OH 43528
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Little Flower Catholic Church
5522 Dorr Street
Toledo, OH
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Little Flower Catholic Church
5522 Dorr Street
Toledo, OH
Marcella Chesko "Sally" Prentiss

Marcella Chesko "Sally" Prentiss Obituary
Marcella "Sally" Chesko Prentiss

Marcella "Sally" Prentiss, age 91, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice. Sally was a graduate of Woodward High School and worked for many years at Tiedtke's prior to her marriage to Edmond Browne. Sally also worked for many years for their family business, Chesko Garage Door and later worked in the Pro Shop at Heatherdowns South and Country Club for many years where her second husband worked as a Golf Pro.

She was an active member of Little Flower Catholic Church for over 65 years where she served on many committees including Past President of the Altar Rosary Society, she served as a Bereavement Facilitator and also a Eucharistic Minister. Sally was a member of the St. Francis Guild, a Toledo Neighborhood Block Watch Leader, Tiedtke Retirees, the 55 Plus Club and 3 C's Card Club . She loved babies and small children and enjoyed many years working in the nursery at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Maumee.

She is survived by her children, Cheryl (Butch) Dilbone, Sharon (Greg) Freitag and Edmond (Candy) Browne; step children, Tim (Marcia) Prentiss, Jeff Prentiss and Ron Prentiss; 10 grandchildren; 9 Great Grandchildren; brother, Richard C. Chesko Sr., as well as many nieces and nephews. Sally was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Cora Chesko and by her husbands, Edmond Browne and Rick Prentiss.

Friends will be received on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 2-8 PM at Neville-Shank Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland, OH 43528 (419-865-8879) where the Rosary will be recited at 4:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Little Flower Catholic Church, located at 5522 Dorr Street, Toledo, OH 43615 where her family will receive friends after 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Promedica Hospice, 5855 Monroe Street, Sylvania, OH 43560 or to the . Special memories or condolences made be shared with her family at www.neville-funeral.com. Sally's family would like to thank the staff at Ebeid Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

Published in The Blade from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
