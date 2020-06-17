Marcella D. "Sally" Schmuhl
Marcella D. "Sally" Schmuhl, age 98 of Whitehouse, Ohio, peacefully passed away on Monday evening, June 15, 2020 at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born on October 10, 1921 to the late Floyd and Sylvia (Jones) Breneman in Toledo, Ohio. She was married to Melvin Schmuhl, who preceded her in death in 1961.
If you knew Sally, you were blessed by her pickles and fudge.
There will be no visitation or services. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.