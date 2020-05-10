Marcella Gerhardinger



Marcella Gerhardinger, age 83, died peacefully in her home on Tuesday evening, May 5, 2020. Born in Altoona, Pennsylvania, in 1936 to Frank and Stephanie Eggerstorfer, she moved to Toledo at age 19 and met and married Bill Gerhardinger, who preceded her in death.



She is survived by their children, Pete, Jim, John, Joe, and Ann; their spouses; 12 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; her sister, Louise Hinterberger of Altoona.



Marcy cherished family gatherings, and she gave and received much love in this world, including the love of a few deep and loyal friendships. The family wishes to thank St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Parish and Ohio Living Home Hospice.





