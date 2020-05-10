Marcella Gerhardinger
Marcella Gerhardinger

Marcella Gerhardinger, age 83, died peacefully in her home on Tuesday evening, May 5, 2020. Born in Altoona, Pennsylvania, in 1936 to Frank and Stephanie Eggerstorfer, she moved to Toledo at age 19 and met and married Bill Gerhardinger, who preceded her in death.

She is survived by their children, Pete, Jim, John, Joe, and Ann; their spouses; 12 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; her sister, Louise Hinterberger of Altoona.

Marcy cherished family gatherings, and she gave and received much love in this world, including the love of a few deep and loyal friendships. The family wishes to thank St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Parish and Ohio Living Home Hospice.


Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
American Cremation Events
3007 Tremainsville Rd.
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 214-1777
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
Very sorry for your families loss. Prayers.
Matt Reece
Friend
May 9, 2020
My deepest sympathy to everyone, I have a lot of great memories of Aunt Marcella that I will cherish forever. I loved coming there to visit and dad would always bring her favorite tasty cakes, that she loved. Even though I haven't seen her in years I still have great memories. God Bless everyone, love Carol
carol davis
Family
