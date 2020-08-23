1/1
Marcella (Malosh) Herr
1929 - 2020
Marcella (Malosh) Herr

Marcella Herr, 91, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Mt. Vernon Health and Rehab Center, Mt. Vernon, Ohio. She was born on January 4, 1929, in Toledo, Ohio, to George and Lena Malosh. Marcella was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great great-grandmother, sister and friend. In her spare time, Marcella enjoyed playing cards.

She is survived by her children, Ronald (Patti) Herr, Lester (Diane) Herr, Rosemary (Richard) Hartman, LuAnn (Toby) Vonck, Robert (Heather) Herr, Laurie (Tom) Sell, and Raymond Herr; 18 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and 1 great great-grandchild. Marcella was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 57 years, Sylvester; and her siblings, Dorothy Romstadt, Mary Irmen, Raymond Malosh, Goldie White, Donald Malosh, Virgil Malosh and Lucille Tschann.

Family and friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd. Oregon, OH 43616, on Monday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. where a scripture service will take place at 7:00 p.m. COVID restrictions are in place. Funeral services will begin in the funeral home with prayers at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday and continue on to St. Ignatius Catholic Church where the Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. The Mass will be streamed live and can be viewed at the Freck Funeral Chapel Facebook page. Burial will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Ignatius Catholic Church.

www.freckchapel.com


Published in The Blade from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
AUG
24
Service
07:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
AUG
25
Funeral service
10:15 AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
