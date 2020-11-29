Marcella L. (Shiple) Haas
04/27/1922 - 11/24/2020
Marcella L. (Shiple) Haas died peacefully at Kingston of Perrysburg on Nov. 24, 2020. She was born on April 27, 1922, the oldest child of John S. and Magdelene (Hertzfeld) Shiple. She married Alexander C. (Boze) Haas in 1945 and he preceded her death in 1990. She and Boze raised four children, Marlene (David) Erwin, Timothy, Randall (Beverly) and Vivian (Bob) Stanish.
She was raised on the family farm and lived her entire 98 years in Perrysburg. She was a wonderful and caring person and family meant everything to her. She is remembered as the kindest and gentlest person that existed and always found good in other people. Her pies and cakes are also fondly remembered.
She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son Timothy, siblings Paul, Lawrence, Thelma (Beman) and Gerald.
Services and a Funeral Mass were held at St. Rose Church on Friday, November 27. Burial was in St. Rose Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Walker Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Memorials may be made to St. Rose Catholic Church of Perrysburg or a charity of the donor's choice
Condolences to the family may be made by visiting www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
