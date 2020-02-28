The Blade Obituaries
|
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Trilby United Methodist Church
5918 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Trilby United Methodist Church
5918 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH
View Map
Marcella Mae Kruse


1928 - 2020
Marcella Mae Kruse Obituary
Marcella Mae Kruse

Marcella Mae Miller, age 91, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 due to complications of pancreatitis. She was born on November 11, 1928 in Toledo, OH to Ella Orwig Holden and Carl Miller. Marcella attended Whitmer High School where she met the love of her life Kenneth Kruse. They were married 65 years until his passing in 2012.

Marcella lived a full life as wife, mother and bookkeeper for Sawicki Realty.

She was an active member of Trilby United Methodist Church for nearly 70 years. She volunteered at both Trilby Methodist Thrift Store and Sweet Shalom Tea Room. She loved baking her famous breads and pies and traveling with her family. Her love of family, integrity and strength will not be forgotten.

She will be deeply missed by her daughter, Sandra Kruse O'Phelan and son, Roger Kruse (Chris). She was the proud grandmother of Heather Kruse Hagy (Ellis), Alyssa Kruse Gee (Michael), Ethan Kruse (Krissy) and Ian O'Phelan. And great grandmother to Victoria and Wesley Kruse and Spencer, Keller, Annabelle, Kaelan and Finley Gee.

Friends will be received at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo, OH (419-841-2422) on Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Monday after 10:00 a.m. at Trilby United Methodist Church, 5918 Secor Rd., Toledo, with a Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Toledo Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to the church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551. Online condolences may be made at walkerfuneralhomes.com.
logo


Published in The Blade on Feb. 28, 2020
