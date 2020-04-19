Marcella P. Wheeler
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marcella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marcella P. Wheeler 1933 - 2020 Marcella P. Wheeler went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. The battle is over, the Victory is won. She was 87 years old, Marcella was born in Pedro, Ohio, March 16, 1933, to parents Wylie and Gracie Rodgers. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Floyd, and her most precious son Dale. Marcella was a devoted wife and loving mother who cared for all, we are left to cherish sweet memories; daughters Susanne (James) Clayton and Shelia (Art) Brubaker; daughter in law Paula Wheeler; grandchildren Justin and Ashley Clayton, and Amy and Candace Wheeler; great-grandchildren MacKenzie and Ian Clayton, Natalie and Jackson Clayton, and Madilyn Wheeler; brother George (Linda) Kinstler; brother in law Tracy Wheeler; sisters in law Helen Carpenter and Linda Zielke; and her church family at the Monclova Road Baptist Church. Marcella's family would like to thank Jim Wheeler, and Pastor Russ and Norma Merrin for their love and support. We will have a day of rejoicing celebration of her life in the near future. Remember me with smiles and laughter, for that is how I will remember you. If you can only remember me with tears, then don't remember me at all. Professional services were provided by the Reeb Funeral Home where online condolences may be offered at www.reebfuneralhome.com www.reebfuneralhome.com

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved