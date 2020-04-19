Marcella P. Wheeler 1933 - 2020 Marcella P. Wheeler went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. The battle is over, the Victory is won. She was 87 years old, Marcella was born in Pedro, Ohio, March 16, 1933, to parents Wylie and Gracie Rodgers. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Floyd, and her most precious son Dale. Marcella was a devoted wife and loving mother who cared for all, we are left to cherish sweet memories; daughters Susanne (James) Clayton and Shelia (Art) Brubaker; daughter in law Paula Wheeler; grandchildren Justin and Ashley Clayton, and Amy and Candace Wheeler; great-grandchildren MacKenzie and Ian Clayton, Natalie and Jackson Clayton, and Madilyn Wheeler; brother George (Linda) Kinstler; brother in law Tracy Wheeler; sisters in law Helen Carpenter and Linda Zielke; and her church family at the Monclova Road Baptist Church. Marcella's family would like to thank Jim Wheeler, and Pastor Russ and Norma Merrin for their love and support. We will have a day of rejoicing celebration of her life in the near future. Remember me with smiles and laughter, for that is how I will remember you. If you can only remember me with tears, then don't remember me at all. Professional services were provided by the Reeb Funeral Home where online condolences may be offered at www.reebfuneralhome.com www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.