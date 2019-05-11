Home

Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 691-6768
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
Marcella R. "Marty" Shaffer


Marcella R. "Marty" Shaffer Obituary
Marcella "Marty" R. Shaffer

Marcella "Marty" R. Shaffer, 87, of Curtice, Ohio passed away May 9, 2019 at her home. She was born on October 25, 1931 to Edward and Florence (Simon) Smalley in Toledo, OH. She loved crafting, quilting, playing cards, and playing Bingo.

Marty is preceded in death by her parents and loving husband, Omer.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Connie Smalley, John (Carol) Shaffer, Ron Shaffer, Helen (Al) Groll, Jody Calvin, Mike (Cheryl) Shaffer, Robert Shaffer, Chris (Arlene) Shaffer, Frank (Evelyn) Shaffer, Laura Kaphammer, Denise (Mark) Leese, Mary Walsh; 43 grandchildren; 89 great grandchildren; and 13 great great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 3 pm - 8 pm at Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home, 3500 Navarre Ave, Oregon, OH (419-691-6768). Visitation will resume on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 10 am until the start of Funeral Services at 11 am. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at

Hoeflingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on May 11, 2019
