Marcella Rose Dick
Marcella Rose Dick, 85, of Whitehouse, passed away peacefully August 21, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee, OH surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 28, 1934 in Toledo to Stanley and Belbina (Rutkowski) Wietrzykowski. On July 10, 1956 she married James Harlan Dick at St. Hedwig's Catholic Church in Toledo.
Marcie was first and foremost a devoted wife and mother. Her selfless dedication to her family was boundless and never ending. Her home and heart was always open to everyone and her support freely given to all who needed help, guidance or just a cup of coffee. The many lives she touched can't be counted. Caring for others was just a part of her being and she never burdened anyone with problems of her own. She was a LPN and started her career at St. Vincent's Hospital in Toledo then spent many years as a charge nurse at the Monclova Care Center. Beyond her devotion to her family, Marcie had a passion for garage sales, jigsaw puzzles and her gardens. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time outside her home with her four-legged companion "Poochie" and never forgot anyones birthday. Her kindness, humor and beautiful spirit will always be remembered by those who were fortunate to have known her and be loved by her.
She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Grand Rapids, OH and supported the Humane Society, ASPCA, Padre Pio Foundation and St. Theresa.
She is survived by her children, James (Theresa) Dick, Roberta Minnicus, Mary (Laurie Swyers) Dick, Robert (Susan) Dick, Nathan (Julie) Dick, Norma (John) Romine and Thomas (Amy) Dick; 20 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James; her parents; and her brothers, Arthur and Robert.
Marcie's funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 6603 Providence St., Whitehouse, OH. Visitation will be held Wednesday morning at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers donations are encouraged to the American Lung Association
, American Breast Cancer Foundation, or Toledo Humane Society. To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com