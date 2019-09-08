Home

Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
(419) 874-3133
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
9:45 AM
Witzler-Shank Funeral Home
222 E. South Boundary Street
Perrysburg, OH
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Rose Catholic Church
215 E. Front Street
Perrysburg, OH
Burial
Following Services
St. Rose Cemetery
More Obituaries for Marcia Janicki
Marcia A. (Streichert) Janicki


1940 - 2019
Marcia A. (Streichert) Janicki Obituary
Marcia A. (Streichert) Janicki

Marcia A. Janicki, 79, of Perrysburg, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Toledo Hospital with her family at her side. She was born on March 31, 1940, in Toledo, Ohio, to Norman and Adelphine (Bialecki) Streichert.

Marcia was owner/CEO at Alton Products. She was a devote Catholic at St. Rose Catholic Church, where she was a Eucharistic Minister. Marcia was a Notre Dame fan and spent winters in Tucson, Arizona. She loved cooking and spending time with her family.

Marcia is survived by the love of her life, her honey, Robert Box; her brother, Ron (Sharon); sister-in-law, Shirley; daughters, Karen (John) and Cynthia (Joseph M.); grandchildren, Lindsay (Jon), Joseph A. (Maria) and Corey (Chelsea). She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas A. Sr.; her son, Thomas A. Jr.; her parents; brothers, Larry and Norman.

Friends and family will be received Wednesday, September 11, 2019, for prayers at 9:45 AM at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). A funeral mass will begin at 10:30 AM in St. Rose Catholic Church, 215 E. Front Street, Perrysburg, and burial will be immediately following in St. Rose Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marcia's name to P.A.H. Research. Thank you to the nurses at Toledo Hospital ICU and CCU for their care. Condolences may be made to the family online at

www.witzlershank.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019
