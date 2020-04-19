Marcia Ann (Steimla) Box Marcia Ann Box (Steimla) passed away on April 13, 2020 at the age of 80. She was born in 1939 in Napoleon, Ohio to George Steimla and Ethel Steimla (Waxler). Marcia is survived by her loving and devoted children, Debbie Rowland Harris (Phil), Sondra Gibbons (Mike) and Bob Box; and her brother, Rick Kimble and sister, Michelle Arnett (Bill). She is also survived by seven adoring grandchildren who called her Gram – Cortney Rowland King (Scott), Joseph Rowland, Nicholas Milano, Michael Milano, Zachary Milano, Alex Box (Melanie), and Adam Box; two nieces Brooke Roach and Ali Kimble; and two great-grandchildren Colette and Samuel King. Marcia was a mother, grandmother, and caregiver at heart. She deeply loved and had the utmost patience and compassion for children and animals. She was also a gifted artist and loved gardening and cooking, especially for her family. She is now at peace and will be reunited with dear friends and family who preceded her in death, especially her beloved grandmother, Myrtle Waxler; her mother, Ethel Kimble; and her late son-in-law, Mark Milano. Marcia's children are thankful for the care that was given to her by her nurse Kim at the Goerlich Center. Private family services will be held at a later date to celebrate her life. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in honor of Marcia Box. www.NewcomerToledo.com
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.