Marcia Ann Whitcomb, age 81, died on May 17, 2020 in Calabasas, CA. Marcia was born March 20, 1939 in Toledo, OH. She was the daughter of the late George and Helen Whitcomb and was raised in Old Orchard. She was a 1957 graduate of DeVilbiss High School. She continued her education at The Ohio State University and graduated in 1961 with a degree in Elementary Education.
Marcia and the late Jane Mundy Ludwig had wonderful adventures driving to California in 1962. They obtained teaching jobs in the Los Angeles Unified School District where Marcia taught First grade for over 30 years. In 1974 she moved to a cozy coastal apartment in Malibu, CA. The tide washed under her deck at night, she loved walking the beach and all the wonders of the Pacific Ocean.
She is survived by her sister, Jan Whitcomb Kott and Jan's husband Richard E. Kott.
A graveside service and burial was held privately at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. Marcia was a very kind and generous person. As a memorial for her, please do a kind deed for someone. Arrangements were by Walker Funeral Homes 419-841-2422. Condolences may shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com.
