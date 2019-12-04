|
Marcia J. Henninger
Marcia J. Henninger, 79, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 30, 2019 in her home. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on February 19, 1940 to John and Maude (Lawton) Takacs. She graduated from Clay High School in 1958 and worked as receptionist with several local businesses. Marcia was a member of First St. John Lutheran Church and volunteered for 17 years with Bay Park Hospital.
Surviving are her husband of 58 years, Darold E.; daughter, Debra J. Henninger of Margate, FL; son, Michael J, (Julie) of Bloomfield Hills, MI; grandchildren, Conner M. and Lydia S.: sisters, Joan Probasco and Meri Askins; sister-in-law, Judy (Jim) Gephart and special friends, Doug and Georgette Ensign and Wayne and Darla Dreier.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd., Oregon, Ohio on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Those planning an expression of sympathy for Marcia are asked to consider First St. John Lutheran Church or The Victory Center 5532 Central Ave. Toledo, OH.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 4, 2019