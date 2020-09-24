Marcia Jane Demusky
Marcia Jane Demusky (nee Walczak) passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Provincial House, Adrian. She was born to Chester and Stella (Rokicki) Walczak, of Toledo, Ohio, on March 27, 1943.
Marcia graduated from Central Catholic High School, with the Class of 1961. On October 15, 1977, Marcia married Peter S. Demusky, Jr. and they shared 38 wonderful years together before his passing in 2016. She worked as a radiology transcriptionist for 23 years at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center and 8 years for MedQuist, a homebased transcription service. She was a 30-year member of the American Association for Medical Transcriptionists. Marcia loved baking and decorating cookies, scrapbooking, crossword, and jigsaw puzzles; and many other crafts over the years as she was always making a gift for everyone.
Marcia was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Peter; sister, Sally A. and husband, Walter Hejnicki; father-in-law, Peter Demusky, Sr.; mother-in-law, Martha Waterbury; brother-in-laws, Joe Demusky and William Walker; and sister-in-law, Irene Sue Lanning.
She is survived by her niece, Julie A. Hejnicki; helpful family friend, Rob; nephew, Allen (Cindy) Hejnicki; great-nephew, Nathan (Lexi) Hejnicki; and her loving Demusky family, Walt (Kathy), David (Carol), Kathryn Walker, Dawn (Chad) Bernard, Doug DeGroff, Kipp Demusky and Julia; cousins, Karen, Madelayne, Terry, Elaine, Eileen, Marcia Ann, as well as "forever friends", Mary Ellen, Sandy (Doug), Lela and all the special friends, (furry and otherwise) at Joan & Co. where a good time was always had by all; and a place where you always came out looking better than you went in.
"Finally, my life was made complete and full of fun because of all my furry and feathered friends, including the alpacas at Cross Trails. Love to all, Marcia."
Cremation has taken place at Marcia's request and a memorial mass will be held at Regina Coeli Catholic Church, 530 Regina Parkway, Toledo, OH, on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagley Funeral Home, Tagsold Chapel in Blissfield. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lenawee County Humane Society or Hospice of Lenawee. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.wagleyfuneralhomes.com