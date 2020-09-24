1/1
Marcia Jane Demusky
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marcia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marcia Jane Demusky

Marcia Jane Demusky (nee Walczak) passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Provincial House, Adrian. She was born to Chester and Stella (Rokicki) Walczak, of Toledo, Ohio, on March 27, 1943.

Marcia graduated from Central Catholic High School, with the Class of 1961. On October 15, 1977, Marcia married Peter S. Demusky, Jr. and they shared 38 wonderful years together before his passing in 2016. She worked as a radiology transcriptionist for 23 years at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center and 8 years for MedQuist, a homebased transcription service. She was a 30-year member of the American Association for Medical Transcriptionists. Marcia loved baking and decorating cookies, scrapbooking, crossword, and jigsaw puzzles; and many other crafts over the years as she was always making a gift for everyone.

Marcia was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Peter; sister, Sally A. and husband, Walter Hejnicki; father-in-law, Peter Demusky, Sr.; mother-in-law, Martha Waterbury; brother-in-laws, Joe Demusky and William Walker; and sister-in-law, Irene Sue Lanning.

She is survived by her niece, Julie A. Hejnicki; helpful family friend, Rob; nephew, Allen (Cindy) Hejnicki; great-nephew, Nathan (Lexi) Hejnicki; and her loving Demusky family, Walt (Kathy), David (Carol), Kathryn Walker, Dawn (Chad) Bernard, Doug DeGroff, Kipp Demusky and Julia; cousins, Karen, Madelayne, Terry, Elaine, Eileen, Marcia Ann, as well as "forever friends", Mary Ellen, Sandy (Doug), Lela and all the special friends, (furry and otherwise) at Joan & Co. where a good time was always had by all; and a place where you always came out looking better than you went in.

"Finally, my life was made complete and full of fun because of all my furry and feathered friends, including the alpacas at Cross Trails. Love to all, Marcia."

Cremation has taken place at Marcia's request and a memorial mass will be held at Regina Coeli Catholic Church, 530 Regina Parkway, Toledo, OH, on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagley Funeral Home, Tagsold Chapel in Blissfield. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lenawee County Humane Society or Hospice of Lenawee. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.wagleyfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Regina Coeli Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wagley Funeral Home-Tagsold Chapel
301 S Lane St
Blissfield, MI 49228
(517) 486-2133
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wagley Funeral Home-Tagsold Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved