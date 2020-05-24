Marcia Jeanne ZareckiMarcia Jeanne Zarecki, age 76 of Toledo, Ohio passed away May 17, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. Marcia was born May 11, 1944 in Toledo, Ohio to Robert M. and Dorothy (Holt) Westcott. A graduate of DeVilbiss High School, she married Kenneth Zarecki in 1979. A nature lover, Marcia loved trees, clouds and trips to Wildwood Metropark. Her favorite trips included Marblehead, Saugatuck and Kelly's Island. She was often found at the Victory Center where she would enjoy her workouts. What she loved the most were her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Her talents included making one-of-a-kind jewelry and decorating her home.Surviving are her husband, Kenneth; children, James Wegrzynowski and Misty Schramm; sister, Patricia (Gene) Novak; grandchildren, Brandi, Tristyn and Dillon. Also surviving is her great granddaughter, Johana and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Westcott, Jr. and son, Ted Wegrzynowski.To keep the community safe, the family chose to have private services at Urbanski Funeral Home, a Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd. Toledo. Interment followed in Toledo Memorial Park, Sylvania, Ohio. The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their care and compassion and Dr. Kasunic, Oncologist at the Toledo Clinic. The family prefers that memorial contributions be made to the Victory Center.