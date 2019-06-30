Sister Marcia Marie Destatte, SND



After a long illness Sister Marcia Marie Destatte (78) entered into eternal life on the afternoon of June 27 in the 58th year of her religious profession, having spent the last months of her life at the Ursuline Center on Indian Road. Born on July 29, 1940, Marcia Ann was the second child and oldest girl of sixteen children born to John Robert Destatte and Gladys Mary (Eckel) Destatte. She attended St. Joseph School, Maumee and became an Aspirant attending Notre Dame Academy.



Sister Marcia Marie began religious life in August 1959, receiving the name Sister Mary Thadius. She received her undergraduate degree at Mary Manse College in Education and History, a Master of Arts in English from Bowling Green State University, a Master of Arts in Religious Studies from St. Charles Borromeo Major Seminary, and a Licentiate in Canon Law at St. Paul University in Ontario, Canada.



Sister spent six years teaching elementary school in Toledo, Fremont, Sandusky, and Delphos before teaching secondary students at St. John, Delphos; St. Mary, Sandusky; St. Joseph, Fremont; and Notre Dame Academy, Toledo. Sister was passionate about sharing her knowledge of theology and became the Director of Religious Education for 14 years at St Joseph, Fremont; St. Joseph, Maumee; St. John, Delphos; and St. Wendelin, Fostoria. After studying Canon Law, Sister worked 14 years for the Diocese of Toledo as the Director of the Marriage Tribunal Office. Since 2007 Sister has used her pastoral skills with many sisters at Rosary Care Center, Ursuline Center, and the Provincial Center of the Sisters of Notre Dame.



Sister was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings, Mary Destatte, Richard, Thomas, Joseph, and Timothy. She is survived by her brothers, Robert, Eugene, David, Theodore, Romain, and John and her sisters, Terry Gfell, Linda Andrews, Judy Coulianos, and Sandra Hanna, along with many nieces and nephews.



Visitation is on Tuesday, July 2 from 2:00-5:00 followed by the Sharing of Memories at 5:00 and the funeral liturgy at 7:00 p.m. at the Sisters of Notre Dame Center, 5900 Davis Road, Whitehouse, OH. The burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Urbanski Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Road, Toledo, OH. Any tributes may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame at 3912 Sunforest Court, Toledo, OH 43623.





Published in The Blade from June 30 to July 1, 2019