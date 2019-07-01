Resources More Obituaries for Marcia Destatte Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sister Marcia Marie Destatte

1940 - 2019 Add a Memory Share This Page Email (News story) Sister Marcia Marie Destatte, who made an impact on her loved ones and community, devoting her life to her two passions of education and religion, died Thursday. She was 78.



She had been ill for a long time, said her sister-in-law, Hazel Destatte.



She was born on July 29, 1940, in Perrysburg to John Robert and Gladys Mary Destattr. She was the second-oldest of 16 children.



Sister Marcia dedicated her life to God in August, 1959.



"She was a very spiritual person who could deal with life, a very good listener," Hazel Desatte said.



Sister Marcia Marie her undergraduate degree in education and history at Mary Manse College and master's degrees in English from Bowling Green State University and religious studies from St. Charles Borromeo Major Seminary.



Sister Marcia loved to educate and taught elementary school for six years in Toledo, Fremont, Sandusky, and Delphos, Ohio. Sister Marcia then taught high school in Toledo at St. John, Delphos, St. Mary's in Sandusky, Fremont, and Notre Dame Academy. She was director of religious education at St. Joseph in Fremont, St. Joseph in Maumee, St. John in Delphos, and St. Wendelin in Fostoria.



Sister Marcia then went on to study canon law at St. Paul University in Ontario, Canada. After studying canon law, Sister Marcia worked for 14 years for the diocese of Toledo as the director of the Marriage Tribunal Office.



In her spare time she enjoyed making greeting cards for friends and family. She also enjoyed competitive Scrabble. One of her proudest moments was in Rome when she met Pope John Paul II.



Sister Marcia Marie will be remembered for her affection toward people, her contributions to education of the youth, and her service to the Catholic church.



She is survived by her brothers, Robert, Eugene, David, Theodore, Romain, and John; her sisters, Terry Gfell, Linda Andrews, Judy Coulianos, and Sandra Hann;and many nieces and nephews.



Visitation is 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a sharing of memories at 5 p.m. and funeral at 7 p.m. at the Sisters of Notre Dame Center, 5900 Davis Road, Whitehouse.



Tributes may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame, 3912 Sunforest Ct. Suite B, Toledo, OH 43623.



Arrangements are by Urbanski Funeral Home, Toledo.



This is a news story by Isaac Flowers. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6086. Published in The Blade on July 1, 2019