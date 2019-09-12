|
Marcia Punsalan
Marcia W. Punsalan, 76, of Oregon, OH passed away in her home on September 8, 2019. She was born on September 1, 1943 to Roland and Edith (Brooker) Weintraub in Toledo, OH.
A proud graduate of both Ottawa Hills High School and The Ohio State University, Marcia put aside her degree in microbiology, to run her husband's medical office for 30 years, while raising a family of five, including a son with special needs.
At age 50, she lost 180 lbs, returned to college and began a 20-year career teaching English at Clay High School. She loved smelling books and reading them too. She loved words and their power, and spent her life teaching them. Her family proudly shared her with countless other children in the Oregon community who lovingly knew her as "Master P." She cared, and she mattered.
Marcia Punsalan had an empowered voice, a helping hand, and naturally curly hair. She appreciated the smallest joys: sharp pencils, warm blankets, hand-written notes. She always seemed to laugh until she cried. She wasn't perfect, but, my gosh, did she ever try to be. Marcia was in only one driving accident her entire life; however, she rear-ended a car full of nuns.
All mothers love their family, but no mother loved their family more.
Marcia is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Henry, sister, Sally; and beloved son, John Peter Punsalan.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Legaspi; children, Elizabeth (Stephen) Hillebrecht, Laura Crane, Michael (Beth) Punsalan, Neil (Krista) Punsalan; grandchildren, Jack, Lindsey, Lucy, Roosevelt, Nolan, Roman, Natalie, Oscar, Nora, Theo; siblings, Daniel Weintraub, Susan Schwartz, and Judy Brixey.
Visitation will be 3 pm – 7 pm on Sunday, September 15, 2019 with a Time of Remembrance from 5 pm – 6 pm at Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home (419-691-6768) 3500 Navarre Ave., Oregon, OH. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the funeral home at 9:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery.
The family asks all condolences be offered in the form of a donation to help Clay High School Seniors achieve post-secondary education. Contributions can be made at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/marciapunsalanscholarship
Published in The Blade on Sept. 12, 2019