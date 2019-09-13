|
|
(News story) Marcia Punsalan, 76, who became a Clay High School English and journalism teacher in her 50s and nurtured an appreciation for language and the written word in even committed non-readers, died Sunday in her Oregon home.
She had been under treatment for a heart condition, but her death was unexpected, her family said.
She retired in 2015. At a gathering with colleagues then, she said, "'Teaching was something I got into late in life, but it was the ride of my lifetime,'" her son Michael recalled.
She was reminded of her influence every time she went to a store or restaurant and a former student approached with, "'Remember me, Mrs. Punsalan?'" her son said. "It was a huge deal to her, that she made a mark on this planet."
She was a mentor teacher 17 years ago to Sarah Bretz, a Bowling Green State University student. They later became colleagues at Clay.
"She was able to have impeccable classroom management while at the same time showing students love," Ms. Bretz said. "She was an amazing English teacher as well. She was a master wordsmith. She was a force to be reckoned with."
In 1997, Mrs. Punsalan arranged for her sophomore English students to become pen pals, via email, with students at a high school near Tokyo. The next year, she got permission from Oregon police to have two of her journalism students ride with officers on patrol for drunk drivers.
She used Eminem's words as lessons in verse and became the "Master P" of Clay - after the rapper of the late 1990s - by donning a giant necklace and flashing belt and rapping for eighth grade orientation and in class.
"She was a visionary, kind of an outside-the-box thinker," said Crystal Burnworth, who at age 20 was a University of Toledo classmate of Mrs. Punsalan's and later became a colleague at Clay. "She was very progressive in getting kids to read. She became a literacy expert."
Mrs. Punsalan resumed her education at age 50. Her daughter Elizabeth, noting her love of reading and learning, said "What's stopping you?"
She was born Sept. 1, 1943, to Edith and Roland Weintraub. She was a graduate of Ottawa Hills High School and received a degree in microbiology from Ohio State University. After marriage, she became a mother and homemaker, but she also managed the medical office of her husband, an anesthesiologist.
Her son John Peter Punsalan died Aug. 14, 2007.
Surviving are her husband, Dr. Legaspi Punsalan, whom she married Dec. 9, 1966; daughters, Elizabeth Hillebrecht and Laura Crane; sons, Michael and Neil; brother, Daniel Weintraub; sisters, Susan Schwartz and Judy Brixey, and 10 grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Sunday at Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home, Oregon, with a time of remembrance from 5-6 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 9 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. The family suggests tributes via gofundme.com page created to endow a Marcia Punsalan Memorial Scholarship, to aid a college-bound Clay graduating senior.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 13, 2019