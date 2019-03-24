Home

Marcus Patrick Wilber Sr.


1987 - 2019
Marcus Patrick Wilber Sr. Obituary
Marcus Patrick Wilber Sr.

Marcus Patrick Wilber Sr., age 32, of Toledo and formerly of Oregon passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 at home. Marcus was born to Mark Wilber and Trina (Zam) on March 14, 1987 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Marcus was a 2005 graduate of Cardinal Stritch High School. He was a great friend known for always being there for people. When he was younger, he was the kid who would bring home friends in need or even stray dogs, he loved helping others. Marcus was a very spiritual person. He loved art, sports and most of all, his son Marcus Jr.

Marcus is survived by his son, Marcus Patrick Wilber Jr.; his parents, Mark (Becky) Wilber, Trina (Wally) Griffith; grandparents, Larry (Sarah) Wilber; sister, Lindsey (Joe) Jacobs; step-brothers, Michael Griffith and Jay Griffith; nieces, Leah, Reece, Alyssa, with a fourth niece on the way; nephew, Chad; aunts and uncles, Kelli (Greg) Freyer, Kim (Rocco) Donofrio, Larry (Loraine) Wilber, Mike Moore, Kathy (Ron) Smith, John (Sonny) Zam; and the mother of his son, Jessica Villarreal. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Julia Zam and his aunt, Cheryl Moore.

Published in The Blade from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019
