|
|
Margaret A. Finnegan
Margaret A. Finnegan, 100, of Perrysburg, OH, passed away on January 13, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Margaret was born on September 6, 1919, in Toledo to Thomas M. and Jessie (Sorenson) King. She was a graduate of Good Shepherd Grade School, St. Ursula High School, Mary Manse College and attended Stautzenberger Business College. She worked in the offices of the former McKay-Davis Company, and after devoting her time and energy to raising a family, later worked for 16 years in the executive offices of Libbey-Owens-Ford (LOF), retiring in 1984. Margaret married Jack Finnegan on October 19, 1942 in Good Shepherd Church. Margaret was a very devoted Catholic and as a long-time member of Blessed Sacrament Church was very active as a Eucharistic Minister, service in the Adoration Chapel, and member of the parish Seniors Group. She also was a member of the Toledo Salesian Club. Margaret enjoyed travel, outings, and conversations with her many close friends, but most of all enjoyed entertaining friends and family at her home on Maxwell Road, and especially being with her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren.
In addition to her parents; Margaret was preceded in death by her loving husband, John "Jack" Finnegan; brother, Thomas King; sisters, Kathryn Wening, Mary Ellen Stenehjem, and Shirley Geringer, and grandson, Matthew (Rebecca) Billings. Margaret is survived by her sons, John (Barbara) and Kevin (Paula); daughter, Maureen Billings; grandson, Brian (Taylor); granddaughters, Katie (Eric) Emerson, Melissa Duffy, Melanie (Jason) Finnegan; great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Emma, Logan, Hugo, Penelope, Jason, Nevaeh, Martina; sister-in-law, Marion King; special niece, Lisa Raczkowski; as well as many nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in the form of contributions to Hospice of Northwest Ohio The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff and volunteers at Hospice of NW Ohio, Perrysburg, for their compassionate care. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am at Blessed Sacrament Church on Monday, January 20, 2020, on where the Mass of the Resurrection will follow beginning at 11:00 am. Rev. Robert Reinhart Officiant. Arrangement have been entrusted to the Ansberg-West Funeral Directors, 419-472-7633. To send her family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com.
www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade on Jan. 16, 2020