Margaret A Gearhart
Margaret A. Gearhart, 72 of Perrysburg Twp. died January 5, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. She was born in Toledo on January 26, 1947 to Kenneth (Ida Crandall) Fisher. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, surviving is her son, Ronald Traver, grandchildren, Monica (Scott) Eaker, Kenneth Traver, three great grandchildren, brother: Kenneth Fisher, sister, Shirley (Bill) Ervin.
Friends will be received in the Witzler-Shank Funeral Home 701 N. Main St. Walbridge, Ohio 43465 (419-666-3121) from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 with the funeral service on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 8, 2020