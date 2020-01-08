Home

Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
(419) 666-3121
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
Margaret A. Gearhart


1947 - 2020
Margaret A. Gearhart Obituary
Margaret A Gearhart

Margaret A. Gearhart, 72 of Perrysburg Twp. died January 5, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. She was born in Toledo on January 26, 1947 to Kenneth (Ida Crandall) Fisher. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, surviving is her son, Ronald Traver, grandchildren, Monica (Scott) Eaker, Kenneth Traver, three great grandchildren, brother: Kenneth Fisher, sister, Shirley (Bill) Ervin.

Friends will be received in the Witzler-Shank Funeral Home 701 N. Main St. Walbridge, Ohio 43465 (419-666-3121) from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 with the funeral service on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home.

www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade on Jan. 8, 2020
