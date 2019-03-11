Home

Services
Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7544
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Church, Congregational
22 Liberty Street
Painesville, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
First Church, Congregational
22 Liberty Street
Painesville, OH
View Map
Margaret A. (Tank) Haught


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Margaret A. (Tank) Haught Obituary
Margaret A. (Tank) Haught

Margaret A. (Tank) Haught, age 76, passed away March 8, 2019 at TriPoint Medical Center. She was born March 25, 1942 to the late Walter and Elfreda (Barnes) Tank in Elmore, Ohio. She was a longtime resident of Painesville Twp.

Margaret was an active member of First Church, Congregational in Painesville where she formerly served as Moderator. She also served on the Board of the Lake County Educational Federal Credit Union. She was a member of the Ladies of the Elks and Eastern Star. She was a graduate of Bowling Green State University where she was a member of Phi Mu Sorority. Margaret retired from the Fairport Harbor Local Schools as a Teacher and had also worked in the Kirtland and Painesville City Schools.

She is survived by John, her husband of 52 years; daughters Jennifer Haught Barry (Myron Costin) and Melissa Haught Garbincus (Matt); beloved grandchildren Clara, Evan and Avery; sister Meribeth Zolner and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Marcia Jo Amstutz.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Avenue (opposite Lake Erie College), Painesville and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday at First Church, Congregational.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday at First Church, Congregational, 22 Liberty Street, Painesville, Ohio 44077 with Rev. Thomas J. Cofer officiating.

Burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery, Painesville.

Memorial contributions are suggested to First Church Congregational.

Online condolences, obituary and to order flowers available at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net

Published in The Blade from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2019
