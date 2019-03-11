Margaret A. (Tank) Haught



Margaret A. (Tank) Haught, age 76, passed away March 8, 2019 at TriPoint Medical Center. She was born March 25, 1942 to the late Walter and Elfreda (Barnes) Tank in Elmore, Ohio. She was a longtime resident of Painesville Twp.



Margaret was an active member of First Church, Congregational in Painesville where she formerly served as Moderator. She also served on the Board of the Lake County Educational Federal Credit Union. She was a member of the Ladies of the Elks and Eastern Star. She was a graduate of Bowling Green State University where she was a member of Phi Mu Sorority. Margaret retired from the Fairport Harbor Local Schools as a Teacher and had also worked in the Kirtland and Painesville City Schools.



She is survived by John, her husband of 52 years; daughters Jennifer Haught Barry (Myron Costin) and Melissa Haught Garbincus (Matt); beloved grandchildren Clara, Evan and Avery; sister Meribeth Zolner and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Marcia Jo Amstutz.



The family will receive friends Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Avenue (opposite Lake Erie College), Painesville and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday at First Church, Congregational.



Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday at First Church, Congregational, 22 Liberty Street, Painesville, Ohio 44077 with Rev. Thomas J. Cofer officiating.



Burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery, Painesville.



Memorial contributions are suggested to First Church Congregational.



Published in The Blade from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2019