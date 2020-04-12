|
Margaret A (Midge) KRANZ
Margaret A (Midge) Kranz passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in the loving care of her family and friends. She was 94.
Midge was born to Clarence and Mary (Nerschl) Davies on February 9, 1926. She attended and graduated from St. Angela Hall, St. Ursula Academy and Mary Manse College. After a brief working career, Midge married Bob Kranz, with whom she raised five children. Her zest for family and talent for motherhood is a legacy that can be seen in her children, their spouses, and all her grandchildren. One of her favorite mottos, especially when life was tough, was "Count your blessings".
Midge also had an active life in community service, volunteering for Mobile Meals, Red Cross Blood Bank, Cub Scouts and other church and civic groups. She often took Communion to those unable to attend church. She also had a part-time unpaid job sending greeting cards to everyone she knew for any occasion or special day.
For all her life, Midge enjoyed reading, knitting, cross-stitch, and playing cards, especially bridge. She also enjoyed a daily chocolate martini, if someone was pouring. For the last 30 years she spent a large portion of her summers at their cottage in Northern Michigan.
Midge was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Bob; her parents, Clarence and Mary Davies; and her, sister, Mary Monaghan. She is survived by her children, Bob Jr., Rick (Judy), Karen Balcerzak (Frank), Joe (Julie), and Jeff (Donna). Midge also leaves 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren, and two more on the way.
We are forever grateful to Dee Mack who lived with and cared for Midge with love for many years, allowing her to stay in her home as she wished.
Special thanks to Karen, Molly and others at Ebeid Hospice for their kindness and attention to her comfort in her last weeks.
A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at Christ the King Church at a time to be announced in the future.
Donations may be made to Ebeid Hospice.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020