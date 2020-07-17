(News story) Margaret A. "Peggy" McCarthy Nicholson, an all-around athlete from childhood, who had 11 varsity letters from Central Catholic High School and played volleyball at Ohio State University and professionally in Europe, died July 3 in her LaSalle, Mich., home. She was 59.
She developed a blood disorder and had been ill since January, her husband, Jim Nicholson, said.
Mrs. Nicholson was a 1992 inductee to the City Athletic League Hall of Fame. Her Central Catholic letters included three in volleyball; four in basketball, and four in track and field.
Among high school student athletes observed over decades, "she was right up there," said Fran Krompak, her Central Catholic volleyball and basketball coach, herself the first woman inducted to the City League hall of fame.
Mrs. Nicholson helped lead Central Catholic volleyball teams to state tournaments and received City League most valuable player honors in volleyball and in track and field, where her events were discus and the high jump.
She could be counted on in tight spots, with her teams on the verge of being beaten.
"She never quit," Ms. Krompak said. "She refused to give up."
And she could be a spitfire to coach. Ms. Krompak advised her that by playing club volleyball at a critical point in the regular basketball season, she risked personal injury.
"She loved to play volleyball. She lived and breathed it. She was not a happy camper," Ms. Krompak recalled. "For all that, that was the intensity she played with."
Mrs. Nicholson's sister Kelly Sheehan said: "She just had an indomitable spirit and an iron will, and when you put that into an athletic competition, it's a never-fail recipe."
That competition preceded high school. As a Gesu School student, Mrs. Nicholson became one of the state's top high jumpers. At age 13, she took the high jump crown in her age group at a regional Junior Olympics competition.
Born June 27, 1961, to Margaret and Dr. Joseph McCarthy, the fifth of what would be six children. She was a 1979 graduate of Central Catholic. She played volleyball at Ohio State and became team captain.
"The consummate teammate giving 100% effort every day," Jim Stone, her Ohio State coach, wrote on the funeral home website. "Peg represented everything good about athletics."
She later played professional volleyball in Bern, Switzerland.
Mrs. Nicholson followed her playing career with stints as a University of Michigan men's volleyball coach and girls' volleyball coach at Perryburg and Erie Mason high schools. She also offered youth volleyball camps in Ohio and Michigan.
Her sons played hockey, and she was there for practices and games, her husband said.
Her sister Ms. Sheehan said: "She loved being a mom and wife."
Mrs. Nicholson enjoyed traveling the world and living on Lake Erie.
"She was a good friend," her husband said. "Peggy had a very acute sense of humor, and she let you know it."
Ms. Sheehan added: "She always had a comment, not in a mouthy way, but in a hilarious way. She was a quick study of behaviors and was a lot of fun to be around.
"She was an honest and true person - true to her morals and ethics," her sister said.
Surviving are her husband, Jim Nicholson; sons, Patrick and Kelly James Nicholson; sisters, Dr. Mary Pellioni and Kelly Sheehan, and brothers, Kevin, Joe, and Marty McCarthy.
Family and friends are to gather from 4-7 p.m. Thursday in the Walker Funeral Home, Sylvania Township. A funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Friday in Gesu Church.
The family suggests tributes to Central Catholic High School.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney.
