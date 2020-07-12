Margaret A. NicholsonOn July 3, 2020, a week after celebrating her 59th birthday, Margaret "Peggy" Nicholson, after a long illness, peacefully left this world for her new life. Peggy was born in Toledo on June 27, 1961 to Dr. Joseph "Doc" and Margaret McCarthy, the fifth of six McCarthy children. She grew up in Westmoreland attending Gesu Catholic Church and grade school. Peggy graduated from Central Catholic High School, a member of the Class of 1979.A gifted athlete, Peggy lettered 11 times (3 volleyball, 4 basketball and 4 track and field) at Central Catholic while being named All City First Team nine times. Her volleyball skills earned her an athletic scholarship to The Ohio State University where she was named team captain her final two years. After graduation Peggy competed professionally in Switzerland which blessed her with lifelong friendships. Following her playing days, Peggy continued to mentor and coach others as Head Volleyball Coach of the University of Michigan Men, Perrysburg High School Girls and Erie Mason High School Girls teams. She also conducted numerous volleyball camps and clinics. She was inducted into the Central Catholic Athletic Hall of Fame in 1991 and the Toledo City Athletic League Hall of Fame in 1992.Peggy married James "Jim" Nicholson in 1994 and settled in LaSalle, Michigan on the shores of Lake Erie. Peggy also became a devoted mother to two sons, Patrick and Kelly James. She loved to travel with favorite destinations including the Lake Erie Islands, Upper Michigan, Florida, Europe and the Caribbean. One of the most memorable trips was to Rome on her twentieth wedding anniversary where they met Pope Francis. Peggy was a devoted fan of her beloved Ohio State Buckeyes, the Green Bay Packers, volleyball and professional tennis. She especially loved her pets including two Goldendoodles and several feline friends.Peggy was generous to a fault. She gave to anyone in need whether it be financial, opening her home to traveling family or friends while enjoying the waters of Lake Erie and summer breezes on the back deck hosting cookouts, gatherings and dinners. Peggy was a good listener and loved people, always interjecting her sharp wit and humor. Despite her illness she continued to be concerned for others and never stopped laughing.Peggy is survived by husband Jim; sons, Patrick and Kelly James; siblings, Dr. Mary Pellioni, Kevin (Bridget) McCarthy, Kelly (Tom) Sheehan, Joe McCarthy and Marty (Amy) McCarthy; father in law and mother in law, Pat and Sheila Nicholson; brothers in law, Mike (Allison) Nicholson, Bob (Sarah) Nicholson and Tim (Kristin) Nicholson; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and many cousins. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Dr. Joe and Peggy McCarthy.The family wishes to thank all family and friends who supported Peggy and her family during these difficult times, but especially wants to thank Dr. Marsha Paul and her staff at Hospice of Northwest Ohio and her immediate caregivers Cathy Pennell, BSN, RN, Deanna Crosby, Renee Shiflet, and sisters, Kelly and Mary, who graciously attended to many of her needs.Family and friends are invited to gather in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.) on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Gesu Catholic Church, 2049 Parkside Blvd, Toledo, Ohio on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with interment immediately following at Calvary Cemetery.Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Central Catholic High School. To share a fond memory or send a message to Peggy's family, please visit