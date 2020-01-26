|
Margaret A. Schultz
Margaret A. Schultz, age 86, of Sylvania, passed away January 22, 2020 at Vibrant Life Senior Assisting Living. Margaret was born September 21, 1933 in Whitehouse to Newell and Lucella (Randall) Hall. She was a 1951 graduate of Sylvania Burnham High School. Margaret married Richard N. Schultz, January 12, 1952. She was employed as the secretary for Meyer Tool and Machine, retiring in 1988. She and Dick enjoyed many trips to Europe and Mexico. They vacationed in Michigan with friends and family at various lakes and campgrounds. She was an accomplished artist, painting landscapes, still lifes and animals. She provided a wonderful home and childhood for her family.
She is survived by her daughters, Karen (Conrad) Helton and Terri (Dennis) Kowalski; grandchildren, Brian (Ruthanne) Kowalski and Victoria (Kevin) Levesque; great grandchildren, Caleb and Sophia Levesque.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard N. Schultz; son, Richard F. Schultz; siblings, Dorothy Mothershead and Fred H. Hall.
The family will receive guests Friday, January 31, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Road (419-392-9500). Funeral Services will begin Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home followed by interment at Toledo Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Activities Fund at Vibrant Life Senior Assisted Living Sterns Road Lodge in Temperance or a in Margaret's memory.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 26 to Jan. 30, 2020