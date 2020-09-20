1/1
Margaret A. Willson
1931 - 2020
Margaret A. Willson

Marge, as everybody called her, passed away on September 14, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio (Detroit Ave.Toledo). Marge was born April 19, 1931 to Arthur and Gertrude (Hook) Palenske. Marge was a student at St. John's in Point Place, St. Ursula Academy, Whitney Vocational, and finishing at Practical Nursing Training Center later working at Riverside Hospital. Marge married Bud (Paul) Willson in 1947 and they had (3) children, Buddy, Mary and John. Marge also was a homemaker and enjoyed many hobbies with Bud most notably, Ceramics. They were a very artistic couple creating many objects to which everybody would exhibit in their homes. Marge was always up to the challenge of a good Euchre card game and was quite the adversary.

Left to cherish her memory are sons, Paul (Buddy) Nancy, John and friend, Carol; and daughter, Mary (Greg) Marrs; grandchildren, Amy, Andrea, Jamie, Matt, Brittany, Taylor and Haley; great grandchildren, Brandi, Sierra, Benjamin, Emma, Gunner, Quinn, Claire and Zachary; great-great grandchildren, Dalton and Austin. Marge was proceeded in death by parents; husband, Bud; and brother, Richard Palenske.

No services will be held per Marges wishes. The family will conduct a gathering in the near future. The family would like to thank all the caregivers of which there are too many to mention. A special thank you is extended to Dr. Michael Neverauskas, who went far beyond a doctor's duties, to show concern. Marge asks for any donations to be sent to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Published in The Blade from Sep. 20 to Sep. 22, 2020.
September 18, 2020
So many great memories at the pond hanging with the Willson’s, sitting and talking with Marge things I will never forget she will be missed.
Ron Wood
Friend
September 17, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Carol
September 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Shelly wood
Friend
