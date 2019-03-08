Home

Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home - Bowling Green
Margaret Wright
Margaret A. Wright, 88, of Waterville, Ohio passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019. She was born to late Charles and Dovie (Birch) Wood on October 1, 1930 in Tuscola, Illinois. Margaret married Benjamin Wright in 1946 and they were married for 68 years until he passed away in 2014.

Margaret is survived by a son Jeff (Patti) Wright of Grand Rapids, Ohio; a daughter Stephanie Wieland of Dallas, Texas; a sister Jean; a brother James; grandchildren: Matt, Sam, Andy, Taylor & Natalie; and 6 great-grandchildren. Along with her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a sister Aileen and brothers Charles & James. Margaret was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Waterville. She loved to travel out west, especially to New Mexico.

Services for Margaret will be private and held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory 1460 W. Wooster St. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Memorial contributions in Margaret's honor may be gifted to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the First Presbyterian Church in Waterville. Hanneman Family Funeral Homes is honored to serve Margaret's family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfh.com

Published in The Blade on Mar. 8, 2019
