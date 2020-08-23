Margaret Alanna Ruddell
Margaret Alanna Ruddell passed away at age 64 August 11th 2020 at the University Of Washington Medical Center in Seattle WA.
Alanna was born February 16th 1956 in Ottawa Canada and lived in Ontario and Lurgan Ireland before the family immigrated to the United States.
A graduate of Start High School, she received her degree from Queen's University and Doctorate at Case Western Reserve. She was highly regarded in the ?eld of cancer research and recognized by the National Institute of Health for her many contributions.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Ronald Ruddell and Isabel Jean (De Thurah) Ruddell. She is survived by her loving sister, Heather (Dennis) Double; nieces, Erin (Raey) Johnson, Erica (Nikolas) Heagy; brother, Kevin (Cheryl) Ruddell; nephews, Sean Ruddell and Collin Ruddell; grandniece, Peyton Ruddell; niece, Zenith (David) Jakubowski.
Alanna passed away too early but lived life to the fullest.