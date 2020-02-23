|
Margaret "Peg" Albrecht Walker
Margaret (Peg) Albrecht Walker passed away peacefully on February 17, 2020 in Waterville, Ohio, at the age of 93. She was born on May 24, 1926 in Landour, India, to the Reverend and Mrs. Martin P. Albrecht who were missionaries there in the Evangelical and Reformed Church.
Peg attended boarding school in Darjeeling from the age of 4 until 14 when the family returned to the United States for the third and final time. She enjoyed telling people she had been around the world…once to the U.S. from India via the Atlantic Ocean, and once via the Pacific.
The family settled in Fond Du Lac, WI, where she graduated from high school. She then graduated from Elmhurst College in Elmhurst, IL, and took a job as Teenage Program Director at the YWCA in Davenport, Iowa. It was in Davenport that she met and married David L Walker in 1951.
Peg was a member of Waterville United Methodist Church. She was also a member of Dendarah Court #10 of the Ladies Shrine and a past Directress of Jesterettes. She enjoyed baking cookies, knitting, working crossword puzzles, and accompanying her husband while boating, traveling in their motorhome and in his private plane. She completed the Pinch Hitters course which enabled her to take over the controls of the plane and land it if the pilot was unable to do so.
Peg and Dave moved to the Browning Masonic Community Center in Waterville in 2012 where she was a member of a knitting group. She made hundreds of knitted caps which were given to people in need.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Robert Albrecht, MD; sister, Helen Harvey; and her husband last July after 68 years of marriage.
Surviving are her sister, Carol Schrantz; sons, David J. (Pam Herman) and Paul R. (Carol); and seven grandchildren, David, Scott, Brady, Tim (Sarah), Amy, Jeff and Kelly Walker. She was thrilled to find out she was to become a great grandmother this summer.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020