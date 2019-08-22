Home

St Jerome Church
300 Warner St
Walbridge, OH 43465
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Jerome Catholic Church
300 Warner St
Walbridge, OH
Margaret Alexander Bacon Obituary
Margaret Alexander Bacon

Margaret Alexander Bacon, wife of the late Robert G. Bacon, originally from Toledo, Ohio and previously from Lake Seneca, Montpelier, Ohio, passed away quietly June 15th, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones.

A celebration of Margaret's life will be held on Saturday, August 24th, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 300 Warner St, Walbridge, Ohio, at 11:00 to Noon. A luncheon will follow mass in the church auditorium. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions will be forward to Williams County Humane Society.

Published in The Blade from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019
