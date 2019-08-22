|
|
Margaret Alexander Bacon
Margaret Alexander Bacon, wife of the late Robert G. Bacon, originally from Toledo, Ohio and previously from Lake Seneca, Montpelier, Ohio, passed away quietly June 15th, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones.
A celebration of Margaret's life will be held on Saturday, August 24th, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 300 Warner St, Walbridge, Ohio, at 11:00 to Noon. A luncheon will follow mass in the church auditorium. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions will be forward to Williams County Humane Society.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019