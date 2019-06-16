Home

Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
(419) 874-3133
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Joseph's Catholic Church
Maumee, OH
With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Margaret Anne Guess (Marge), our loving mother on June 6, 2019. A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, June 21, 2019, at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Maumee Ohio, starting at 10:30 AM. A private burial will be held at Calvary (Toledo) Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Witzler Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Condolences may be made to the family online at:

Published in The Blade from June 16 to June 17, 2019
