Margaret Ann Guess
With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Margaret Anne Guess (Marge), our loving mother on June 6, 2019. A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, June 21, 2019, at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Maumee Ohio, starting at 10:30 AM. A private burial will be held at Calvary (Toledo) Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Witzler Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Condolences may be made to the family online at:
www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade from June 16 to June 17, 2019