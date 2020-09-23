Margaret Ann Keller
Margaret Ann Schnapp Keller passed away on September 12, 2020 at home in the loving care of her family. She was born to Cletus and Lorine Schnapp in Toledo, Ohio on July 19, 1934.
Marge was a mother of 6, grandmother of 10 and was the spouse for 49 years of David Keller, her middle school sweetheart. She attended Ursula Academy and graduated from Mary Manse College in 1956 and received her master's degree in pastoral counseling from University of Villanova in 1979.
She had a passionate investment in and commitment to issues of social justice including economic inequality, poverty, racism, women's rights, and the dangers of war. She and David were active in the Upper Merion, PA Fair Housing Council in the 1960s-70s, working to end racial segregation in their community. They received the Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award for this work in 2002. They also opened their home to shelter battered women during this time.
Marge was a devoted lover of the arts. For decades she held season tickets for Philadelphia-based and local ballet, orchestra, and theater. In their retirement, she and David travelled all over the world, including China, Egypt, Kenya, South Africa, and New Zealand.
Marge will be remembered by her family for her lifelong spiritual journey. Raised a devout Catholic, starting in her forties she sought to broaden and deepen her spiritual understanding by integrating insights from feminism, Ira Progroff's journaling process, and deep reflective, prayerful practices. In the past four years, she devoted herself to exploring and embracing the mystery of the end of life. She wrote a powerful and compelling memoir, as a reflection back on a life well lived, and came to embrace her impending death, with acceptance and joy, as life's inevitable, mysterious, and fulfilling next chapter.
Marge is survived by her sister, Patricia Schnapp, RSM; her brothers, Chuck and Mike Schnapp; her six children, Kris Keller, James Keller, Patricia Keller, Eileen Keller, Jean Keller, Paul Keller; and her 10 grandchildren, Kyle, Laura and Timothy Schutter, Kathryn and Natalie Keller, Josie Keller-Baker, Sang and Jeong Lan Keller-Wright, Len and Claire Keller.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Keller; her sister, Kate Fournier; and her parents, Lorine and Cletus Schnapp.
A funeral mass for immediate family was held at St. Ann's Parish in Phoenixville, PA. The service can be watched by livestream or video at this link: https://vimeo.com/event/299166
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Orion Communities, Black Light Projects - Phoenixville, the Philadelphia Orchestra, or Catholic Charities.
