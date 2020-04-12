Home

Margaret Ann (Thiel) Spino


1934 - 2020
Margaret Ann (Thiel) Spino Obituary
Margaret Ann (Thiel) Spino

Margaret Ann (Thiel) Spino, age 85, of Toledo, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 5, 2020, at home with loving family by her side. She was born on October 17, 1934, to Joseph and Bernadette (Neumann) Thiel in Toledo. Margaret was a graduate of Central Catholic High School in 1952. She was an LPN for many years before retiring in 1996. Margaret was a longtime member of OLPH.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Lawrence Thiel. Margaret is survived by her loving children, Cheryl Belcher, Valerie (Jeff) Raitz and Anthony (Kathy) Spino; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters-in-law; many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Services for Margaret will be held at a later date due to the environment surrounding the coronavirus. Thank you for understanding during this difficult time.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Bandera County Young Life, P.O. Box 1741, Bandera, TX 78003, which is a non-profit Christian organization of which her grandson, Jacob is the area director or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, in Margaret's memory.

To leave a special message for Margaret's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020
