Margaret Ann Stohl
Margaret A. Stohl, 90 years, of Toledo, died peacefully Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Hospice in Toledo.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Charles E. Stohl. Margaret received her nursing diploma from Providence Hospital in Sandusky, and retired from the former State Hospital on S. Detroit Avenue in Toledo after 25 years as a registered nurse. She was generous, loved her family, and was steadfast in her Catholic faith.
Margaret is survived by her daughters, Christine (Dale) Dietrick and Ann Stohl; sons, Charles (Kay) Stohl and Matthew (Dorothy) Stohl; sisters Eugenia Cloud and Dorothy Hancock; grandchildren, Isabel (Trevor) Shurtz, Maj. Bartholomew (Jeannie) Dietrick, USAF, Jill Dietrick, Molly (Dr. Bradley) Buck, TSgt Elizabeth Dietrick, USAF, Allison (Christopher) Nickolite, and Andrea Dietrick; and great-grandchildren, Emily, Ian, Tegan, Miriam, and Edith.
Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Friday, September 13th from 2:00-8:00 p.m. where a Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, beginning at 9:15 a.m., in the mortuary, followed by a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment in Toledo Memorial Park.
The family suggests contributions be made to the American Red Cross, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019