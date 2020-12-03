1/1
Margaret Ann Thomas
Miss Margaret Ann Thomas

Miss Thomas, 62, passed Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence. She was a 1976 graduate of the Edward Drummond Libbey High School, obtained her Associates Degree from Owens Community College and was a pretrial officer for Lucas County. Surviving are son, Shaun C. Thomas; mother, Eddie Mae Thomas; sisters, Diane M. (James) Johnson, Vanessa R. Dodd, Vanessa K. (Mark) Edwards and Leah M. Gamble; and brother, Aaron W. Thomas. Visitation, 4-6 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. Social Distancing and Masks Required.

cbrownfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
