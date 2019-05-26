Margaret Ann Vogan



Margaret Ann Vogan, age 99, of Toledo, passed away at home on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 21, 1919 in Toledo, OH to Isadore and Matilda (Meinig) LaVoy. The eldest of nine children, Margaret grew up working on the family farm located at Dixie Highway and LaVoy Rd., Erie, MI. Margaret, a 1937 graduate of Central Catholic High School, Toledo, OH was employed in the human resources department at the Dana Corporation (formerly Spicer) for 6 years. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and homemaker, she cherished time spent with her family and will be dearly missed.



Margaret is survived by her children, Rev. Howard L. Vogan and Dolores "Dee" (Harold) Onnenga; grandchildren, CarrieAnne (Ken) Campbell and Cory Cripe (Mechelle Zarou) and Kristen Vogan; great-grandchildren, Alexandria (Daniel), Grant, Kameron, Kayla, Natalee and Bridghid; and siblings, Ruth Myers, Sr. Joyce LaVoy O.P., James, Richard, and Raymond LaVoy. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Howard W. Vogan; daughter, Margaret J. "Meg" Vogan; grandson, Scott Vogan; granddaughter, Rachael Vogan; great-grandson, Hayden Vogan; and siblings, Sr. Dolores LaVoy, O.P., Lois LaVoy, and Marie Kent.



Visitation will be Tuesday, May 28 from 3-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. with praying of the Chaplet of Divine Mercy at 6 p.m. Funeral services will begin Wednesday at 10:15 a.m. in the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Erie, MI at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Highland Park Cemetery, Ft. Wayne, IN.



The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their compassion, support and exceptional care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Margaret's name may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, OH 43551. Condolences may be shared at



Published in The Blade from May 26 to May 27, 2019