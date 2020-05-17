Margaret Ann Welcheck
Margaret Ann Welcheck, 94, of Toledo, passed away on May 14, 2020. She was born on June 10, 1925 to Charles E. and Cora M. (Weinandy) Hauck in Toledo. Margaret began her career working at Autolite, then went to work for Roger's National Research, IBM, Service Bureau, and retired from NFO Research in 1986. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church for 54 years and active with their festivals.
Margaret loved to crochet, knit, read, feed, and watch birds. Above all she loved her family, friends, and neighbors. Margaret always helped those in need, even those she did not know. Margaret was a Christian woman in the true sense always placing others before herself with joy, never complaining.
As a 1943 graduate of Central Catholic High School, she has been a life-long booster. Always remembering the high school years and what they meant to her.
She would often remember the times she would spend with her best friend, Betty Gozdowski, who were often caught laughing, talking, and enjoying their time together.
Margaret was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward J.; son, James D.; daughter, Barbara A.; brothers, Charles J., Edward D. and Tom R. Hauck; and sisters, Corinne M. Rahm, Mary C. Baumgartner, Florence R. Sheroian, and Eleanor F. Carr. She will be dearly missed by her children, Margaret M. (Charles O.) Martin, Edward C., Veronica E., Jeffrey T., and Michael J.; step grandson, Charles O. Martin Jr. (Jacqueline); great grandchildren, Grace Olivia and John Charles and extended family and friends.
Margaret's strong Christian ethics, her love of family and others, her smile, her laugh, her sense of humor will be greatly missed until we see her again.
John 16:22 So you have sorrow now, but I will see you again; then you will rejoice, and no one can rob you of that joy.
Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, burial will be private. Memorial services will be announced for a future date. Memorial tributes may be directed to Our Lady of Lourdes Church Building Fund or Central Catholic High School.
Published in The Blade from May 17 to May 19, 2020.