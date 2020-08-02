1/1
Margaret "Marge" Blaszczyk
1927 - 2020
Margaret "Marge" Blaszczyk passed away peacefully at the Lakes of Monclova on Saturday, July 25, 2020. She was born on January 21, 1927, in Toledo, Ohio, to Walter and Stephany (Koperski) Kaczala.

Marge's life was defined by hard work and memorable times with her family and friends. Marge worked at various jobs since she was 16 years of age, retiring from the former Lion Store after 17 1/2 years.

Marge enjoyed reading and gardening, and was known for her green thumb. She hosted many holiday parties at her home, where all were welcome. Marge's sense of humor and quick wit were appreciated by all who knew her. She was known as "Aunt Marge" or "Grandma Marge" to many extended family members and friends. She was fiercely proud of her Polish heritage and love of Polish tradition. The pride she held in her children's accomplishments extended to her grandchildren.

Marge and her husband, Edward, were active members of the Circle 8 Alliance of Poles, where they held various offices over the years. She was also a member of the American Legion Post 642 Auxiliary.

Surviving are her daughters, Karen (Stephen) Johnson and Susan (Wolfgang) Lant; grandchildren, Zachary Stephen (Lauren) Johnson and Justin Edward (Cassandra Collins) Johnson; special cousin, Tami Forrey-Osmialowski; and many other cousins, nieces and nephews, and neighbors.

Marge was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of 49 years, Edward; and brother, Donald (Carol) Kaczala.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Margaret's memory.

Published in The Blade from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2020.
