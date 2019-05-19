Services Gesu Church 2049 Parkside Blvd Toledo, OH 43607 Visitation 9:30 AM - 10:00 AM Gesu Catholic Church 2049 Parkside Toledo , OH View Map Memorial Mass 10:00 AM Gesu Church Visitation Following Services Gesu Sullivan Center Resources More Obituaries for Margaret Grant Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Margaret Brennan "Peggy" (Grochowski) Grant

1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Margaret "Peggy" Brennan (Grochowski) Grant



Margaret "Peggy" Grant, 89, passed away at Ebeid Hospice (Sylvania, OH) on May 13, 2019. Born Margaret Mary Brennan to Edward Julian and Estelle Smith Brennan on September 19, 1929 in Baltimore, MD, she was soon dubbed "Peggy" in tribute to a beloved aunt. Peggy grew up in a family steeped in the history of horse racing. At Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore and Monmouth Park in Oceanside, NJ (managed by her grandfather and father, respectively), she mingled with celebrities and luminaries, including Samuel Riddle, the owner of racehorse Man O' War. These experiences honed her appreciation for networking and her superb skills in making connections that would later assist her lifelong involvement in the arts: as a collector, curator, art consultant, commercial artist, fine artist—and for eighteen years, as the art director of 20 North Gallery. Her double portrait of Mr. Riddle and Man O' War hangs in the corporate offices of national racing publication "Blood Horse Magazine" and, in 2009, her winning connections took her to the Royal Stables of King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia to watch races from his official box.



As an artist, Peggy studied under the direction of Jacques Maroger at the Maryland Institute of Art (Baltimore), receiving a degree in Fine Art in 1952. She continued her studies at the Schuler School of Art (Baltimore), University of Fribourg (Switzerland), the Detroit Society of Arts and Crafts (now the College for Creative Studies) and The Toledo Museum of Art School of Design in Ohio.



In 1952, her professional career in the arts began when she took a position of commercial designer for Palmer Paint Company, a firm in Detroit that would produce the world-renowned Paint By Number kits for Craft Master. There she met Polish refugee and painter Adam Grochowski (becoming Adam Grant, upon receiving US citizenship in 1955), whose life experiences as a Holocaust survivor and work as a fine artist would inspire her and her life's avocation as his curator and tireless supporter. Peggy and Adam married in Baltimore on April 24, 1954. The Grants moved to Toledo when Craft Master relocated to this community. In addition to her career at Craft Master, she served as a commercial designer with several other corporations, illustrated a book for children ("Forty Fabulous Tales by Aesop," 1982), as well as continued her own work in portraiture. In 2016, her painting, "Artist and Son," was accepted into the permanent collection of the Midwest Museum of American Art (Elkhart, IN).



Peggy Grant served as art curator for Owens-Illinois Corporation from 1981 to 1984, assembling a corporate collection of over 400 works of art encompassing the major movements in contemporary art from the mid-20th century onward. There, she mounted numerous exhibitions including "Sculptural Glass," which introduced the work of artist Dale Chihuly to the Midwest. She also served as the curator for Toledo Hospital, assembling the foundation of what would become the ProMedica corporate collection; the Sculpture Garden of Ottawa Hills, Ohio and the Schedel Gardens (Elmore, OH). Peggy also independently produced and curated over 75 shows for museums, art centers, corporations and various non-profit cultural institutions from 1977 to her retirement in 2013. She was also a consultant to the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History 2001 exhibit, "Paint by Number: Accounting for Taste in the 1950s."



As the art director of 20 North Gallery, she curated over 100 exhibitions involving local, national and international artists. Many of these shows were major, ground-breaking exhibitions that traveled to distinguished venues, including the Midwest Museum of American Art, The Butler Institute of American Art (Youngstown, OH) Evergreen House (Baltimore), Washington County Museum of Fine Arts (Hagerstown, MD) and Toledo Museum of Art (TMA). Internationally, she coordinated exhibits of her late husband's work to Collegium Maius (Krakow, Poland) and the Polish Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Her final exhibition was of her private collection at 20 North Gallery in 2017.



Peggy Grant's influential career as an artist and curator was exceeded only by her contributions to the many organizations of which she was a member and the accolades they bestowed upon her. She was a lifetime member of the Toledo Opera Guild and a TMA docent, serving on the committee for cultural diversity for the TMA's board of directors. She also served as a member of the board for the Arts Commission of Greater Toledo (ACGT); the Toledo Modern Art Group, of which she was a founder; the Glass Collector's Club of Toledo; the Toledo Artists' Club and The Blair Museum of Lithophanes. She was a member of the Athena Art Society and past member of the Toledo Federation of Art Societies, where she served as a delegate and an officer for ten years, receiving their Special Award in 1997. She was published in "Who's Who of American Women" in 1996. In 1984, she received Ohio's Distinguished Citizen's Award for Art Education and, in 1999, the ACGT Community Achievement Award. She was a 2007 recipient of the Toledo YWCA Milestones Award for Women and a 2008 recipient of the Crosby Award from the Toledo Botanical Garden. In 2009, she received recognition from the Polish Government for her work in promoting the artistic contributions of her late husband and, in 2012, she was awarded the Polish Order of Merit, bestowed upon her for her world-wide contributions to promoting Polish culture through the arts.



She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Edward Julian Brennan, Jr.; sister-in-law Mary Catherine O'Sullivan Brennan; daughter-in-law Anne Talbot Brennan; dear cousin Margaret McCusker Hummel and, in 1992, by the love of her life, Adam Grant. Like her late husband, Peggy donated her body to science through The University of Toledo Medical College.



Peggy is survived by her sons Thomas (Amy) Grant and Adam Mark Grant, grandchildren Greg, Megan and Audrey Grant, nephews James (Karen) Brennan and Edward Brennan, niece Clare Brennan and many great-nieces and nephews, as well as a host of dear friends, artists and her loving colleagues at 20 North Gallery, Eric Hillenbrand and Condessa Croninger.



Friends will be received on Friday, May 24 at Gesu Catholic Church, 2049 Parkside, Toledo, OH 43607 from 9:30 until the time of the memorial mass at 10 a.m. A reception at the Gesu Sullivan Center will immediately follow the service.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Toledo-Pozna Alliance, to further appreciation of Polish culture, or to the Athena Art Society, in support of their 125th anniversary exhibit.



Written condolences to Peggy's family and colleagues may be sent to 20 North Gallery at 18 N. St. Clair, Toledo, OH 43604. Those wishing to leave online messages may do so on the Peggy Grant Memorial page at



www.20northgallery.com



