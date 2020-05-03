Margaret E. Carstensen



July 15, 1943 - April 28, 2020



Margaret Carstensen went home to be with the Lord on April 28, 2020. Margaret spent many years as a laborer. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren very much and enjoyed taking pictures at many activities, and gatherings. She also enjoyed knitting, and doing word search puzzles.



Margaret was born on July 15, 1943, in Paulding County, Ohio, to Vaughn and Maxine (Marihugh) Schlegel. On January 10, 1970, she married Harold Carstensen Sr.



Surviving are her children, Harold Carstensen Jr., Pam (Craig) Weible; grandchildren, Melissa Hilleary, Jeremy (Geneine) Baer, and Caleb (Amanda) Weible; great-grandchildren, Jarrod, Kinzie, Ashton, Jakeb, Jordan, Brook, Zoe,Geary, Tyrus, Aubry, Carsyn, Dominic, Avery, and Cole. Sisters Betty (Norm) Critten, Janet Stroup; sister in-law, Ruth Carstensen; brother-in-law and sister in-law, James and Pat Carstensen; many nieces and nephews.



Preceding her in death are her parents, Vaughn and Maxine; husband, Harold Sr.; sister, Corinne; sister in-law, Donna Mae; brother and sister in-law, Vaughn Jr. and Charlene Schlegel; brother in-laws, Richard Stroup, Robert Carstensen, brother in-law and sister in-law, Olen and Mabel Friess, Vernon and Ruth Carstensen; nieces, Corinna, and Donna, and nephews David, John, and Richard.



All arrangements are being made by Sujkowski/Walker Funeral Home, Rossford, Ohio. There will be a graveside service on June 20, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at Fort Meigs Cemetery, Perrysburg, Ohio







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store