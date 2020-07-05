1/1
Margaret E. Deedman
1921 - 2020
Margaret E. Deedman

Margaret E. Deedman, 99, of Toledo passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020 at The Lakes of Sylvania. Margaret was born on February 25, 1921 in Paris, Ohio to Roscoe and Lucile Skelley. She graduated from Louisville High School, worked for Ohio Bell, and married Tom Deedman in 1943. They celebrated their 60th anniversary prior to his passing in 2003. A long-time employee of Flower Hospital, she retired in 2015 after 53 years of service. Always a smile at the front entrance to the hospital, her picture still welcomes patients and visitors. Margaret loved to play cards including bridge, euchre, and pinochle. Some of our fondest memories include children, grandchildren and great grandchildren gathered around her playing Tripoly. She was a devoted Tigers fan and would frequently stay up after midnight to catch the last inning of a West coast swing.

She is survived by her daughters, Marsha Downs (Bill), Sandra Zollweg (Richard); and son, Robert (Barbara); grandchildren, Joshua (Chrissy) Zollweg, Bridget (Stephen) Avril, Todd Walker, Allison Skolnick, Jonathan (Kristen)Zollweg, Elizabeth (Sarah)Zollweg, Rebecca (Jeffrey) Coyle, Andrew (Michelle) Zollweg, and Heather (Joe) Price; and 13 great-grandchildren. Her parents; and brother, Donald Skelley predeceased her.

A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, July 31 at the Historic Libby House, 2008 Scottwood Ave. between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. A memorial tribute will begin at 5:30 p.m. Masks are encouraged and social distancing will be observed.

The family would like to offer a special thanks to the staffs of Promedica Hospice and The Lakes of Sylvania for the fine care they provided.

Those wishing to give memorials are asked to consider the Ronald McDonald House or Victory Center.


Published in The Blade from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2020.
