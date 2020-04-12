|
Margaret E. "Penny
Henderson
Margret "Penny" Wolfe Henderson, passed away quietly at the Park Terrace Memory Care Center on April 9th, 2020. Penny was born on August 19th, 1959 to parents, Charles and Dorothy Wolfe of Toledo. Penny grew-up in Toledo and is a 1977 graduate of Whitmer High School. Following high school she attended Mount Union College in Alliance, Ohio
Penny, age 60 was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy (Cook) Wolfe and Charles; husband, Ray Henderson and sister, Patricia Wolfe Bailiff. She is the beloved mother of two sons Michael Monica and Charles (Amber) Monico, both of Toledo.
Penny was a beautiful lighthearted person with an eternal smile, she was a great caregiver and loved spending time with her grandson, Nicholas. Over the years Penny loved to travel and spent a lot of time at her favorite destination, Kauai, Hawaii .
Penny is survived by her sister, Shelly (Roger) Lowry of Lake St. Louis, MO; brother, Rick (Nancy) Swick of Lambertville, MI; sons, Michael Monica and Charles Monico; grandson, Nicholas Monica; nephew, Tom Bailiff, all of Toledo and 6 additional nephews and 4 nieces.
Due to current circumstances, Services for Penny are private. Entombment will be private in Toledo Memorial Park, Sylvania, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers and in memory of Penny, Memorial Contributions may be made to the N.W.O. .
Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020