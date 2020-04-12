Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Henderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret E. "Penny" Henderson


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret E. "Penny" Henderson Obituary
Margaret E. "Penny

Henderson

Margret "Penny" Wolfe Henderson, passed away quietly at the Park Terrace Memory Care Center on April 9th, 2020. Penny was born on August 19th, 1959 to parents, Charles and Dorothy Wolfe of Toledo. Penny grew-up in Toledo and is a 1977 graduate of Whitmer High School. Following high school she attended Mount Union College in Alliance, Ohio

Penny, age 60 was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy (Cook) Wolfe and Charles; husband, Ray Henderson and sister, Patricia Wolfe Bailiff. She is the beloved mother of two sons Michael Monica and Charles (Amber) Monico, both of Toledo.

Penny was a beautiful lighthearted person with an eternal smile, she was a great caregiver and loved spending time with her grandson, Nicholas. Over the years Penny loved to travel and spent a lot of time at her favorite destination, Kauai, Hawaii .

Penny is survived by her sister, Shelly (Roger) Lowry of Lake St. Louis, MO; brother, Rick (Nancy) Swick of Lambertville, MI; sons, Michael Monica and Charles Monico; grandson, Nicholas Monica; nephew, Tom Bailiff, all of Toledo and 6 additional nephews and 4 nieces.

Due to current circumstances, Services for Penny are private. Entombment will be private in Toledo Memorial Park, Sylvania, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers and in memory of Penny, Memorial Contributions may be made to the N.W.O. .

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -