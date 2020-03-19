|
|
Margaret E Ohms
Margaret E. Ohms, 79, formerly of Stony Ridge Ohio died March 17, 2020 in Perrysburg. She was born on October 23, 1940 to Floyd (Mary Heebsh) Hartman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rolland; sister, Marcella Meiring; brother, Marvin Hartman.
Surviving are her children, Susan Hagedorn, Joell (Stephen) Rahm, Eric Ohms; grandchildren, Rachel Hagedorn, Brandon Rahm, Sarah Hagedorn; great-grandchildren, Zachary Groves- Hagedorn, Zoey Fejes, Serenity Lee, and Gunner Rahm; sister, Cindy St. Peter.
Margaret enjoyed sewing, cross stich, crochet, puzzles, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received in the Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 701 N. Main St. Walbridge, Ohio 43465 (419-666-3121) on Friday, March 20th from 2-4 and 5-8 p.m. The Funeral Service as well as the burial will be private. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider The .
www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade on Mar. 19, 2020