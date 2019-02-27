Margaret E. Stadler



Margaret Elizabeth (Diener) Stadler, 102 years old, was born on June 19, 1916 in Celina, Ohio and died in Toledo on Februalry 23, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Margaret was the daughter of Henry and Emily (Redman) Diener and moved to Toledo in 1930. She graduated from DeVilbiss High class of 1934 and most recently lived at West Park Place.







Margaret married Wilbur Stadler on June 9, 1937 and he preceded her in death.They were parents to the late Rev. Glen Stadler and the late Barbara Stadler.







Margaret most loved cooking and homemaking, reading and her family. Among many other things, she is lovingly remembered by her family for her colorful and scrumptious array of Christmas cookies and candies.







She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Ruth Stadler, grandsons Michael, Timothy, Christopher and Jonathan and ten great-grandchildren: Joshua, Jessica, Cody, Elizabeth, Carsten, Nathaniel, Ainsley, Brianna, Sarah, and Tara.







In accordance with her wishes, there is no visitation and burial was private. There will be a memorial service at a later time at Glenwood Lutheran Church. Memorials may be given to Glenwood or a .







The family is being served by Ansberg- West Funeral Directors, 419-472-7633. To send them online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com



www.ansberg-west.com





Published in The Blade on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary