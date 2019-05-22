|
|
Margaret Elizabeth (Diener) Stadler
Margaret Elizabeth (Diener) Stadler was born in Celina, Ohio on June 19, 1916 and died on February 23, 2019 at the age of 102.
Margaret married Wilbur Stadler in 1937 and they were parents to the late Rev. Glen Stadler and the late Barbara Stadler.
Margaret is survived by her daughter-in-law, Ruth Stadler, and grandsons Michael, Timothy, Christopher and Jonathan; she is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren: Joshua, Jessica, Cody, Elizabeth, Carsten, Nathaniel, Ainsley, Brianna, Sarah and Tara.
There will be a memorial service for Margaret on Saturday, May 25th at 2 PM at Glenwood Lutheran Church, next to the Toledo Art Museum. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ansberg-West Funeral Directors, 419-472-7633.
www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade on May 22, 2019