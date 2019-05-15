Resources More Obituaries for Margaret Grant Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Margaret "Peggy" Grant

1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Margaret "Peggy" Grant, of Toledo, whose tenacity and connections during her 60-year career as an artist, art director, and curator of public collections, launched the professional lives of artists nationally and internationally, died Monday at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice. She was 89.



Mrs. Grant had been dealing with dementia and recently experienced seizures, said Condessa Croninger, a longtime friend.



The art advocate was creative and persuasive, and never took no for an answer, Ms. Croninger said.



"She had this magnificent eye, and so she was meeting artists nationally and internationally seeking top quality work," said Ms. Croninger, art director at 20 North Gallery in downtown Toledo, where Mrs. Grant herself served as art director after its founding in 1993. "She never stopped. She never had a moment where she wasn't networking, putting people together, connecting one person with another, and then sharing it with the world.



"She helped so many artists along the way achieve greatness," Ms. Croninger said. "I just can't believe a heart so big could ever stop."



One of the exhibits she organized was a 1987 show of neon artworks that traveled nationally.



"She was an inspiration for me to push my work farther," said Phil Hazard, an artist in neon and mixed media. "She had this great joie de vivre she brought to the public.



"Peggy had no fear. She would just call you up and say, 'Do you want a show here and a show here - and do you know how to build a crate?'"



Mrs. Grant worked tirelessly on behalf of artists, said Leslie Adams, a portraitist whose subjects have included Ohio governors.



"She believed artists should be able to earn a living from their artwork, and they needed venues to show their work," Ms. Adams said.



'She was that maven. If there was an artist working in the city, she knew them," Ms. Adams said. "One way or another, she supported all the artists in the city."



Mrs. Grant was born Sept. 19, 1929, in Baltimore, to Estelle and Julian Brennan. She loved art from a young age, and studied art in the Baltimore studio of French painter Jacques Maroger.



"One of my earliest works is when I copied a Gainsborough of some hunting dogs. We had a setter dog, and I remember painting a setter dog in the field," Mrs. Grant told The Blade in 2003.



She received a degree in fine art from the Maryland Institute College of Art in 1952. She furthered her education at the University of Fribourg in Switzerland, the Society of Arts and Crafts in Detroit, and the Toledo Museum of Art.



She was hired as one of the first commercial designers with Palmer Paint Co., Detroit, which produced the paint-by-number line under graphic artist Dan Robbins. There she met husband Adam Grant, a Holocaust survivor who came to the United States after his liberation from Nazi concentration camps in Poland.



She and Mr. Grant married April 24, 1954. They eloped back to her home, without telling their paint-by-numbers colleagues, and returned to Detroit as Mr. and Mrs. Adam Grochowski. Mr. Grant changed the last name when he became U.S. citizen in 1955. He died June 12, 1992.



Over the years, Mrs. Grant, advocated for and promoted her late husband's work, often to the detriment of her own career as an accomplished painter. She expanded that work as Mr. Grant's art agent to museums, nonprofits, and corporations.



"It feels better to talk about other people than me," she told The Blade in a 2017 interview. "I don't want to put any halos over my head."



She was art curator for Owens-Illinois Inc. from 1981-84 and helped the glass and container company acquire artworks for its gleaming new riverfront One SeaGate world headquarters. As the company moved in 2006 to campus-style quarters in Perrysburg Township, much of that art went to storage. O-I later sold some of that art at auction, but first brought in Mrs. Grant to sort through the collection.



She built exhibitions from the ground up, and helped artists get their foot in the marketplace door through traveling exhibitions.



"She had this edge of knowledge and understanding of everybody's work and respected it," Mr. Hazard said. "She put things together in such a beautiful thrilling way."



Mrs. Grant brought nationally renowned metal sculptor Albert Paley to Toledo. She organized a solo exhibition for famed glass artist Dale Chihuly, that traveled to other institutions and helped him introduce his work to the Midwest, Ms. Croninger said.



She created annually a Black History Month exhibit in downtown Toledo, a show that had a 37-year run. She also organized the annual equine-themed Derby Days exhibition.



She curated more than 75 shows over her career.



She was an emeritus docent for the Toledo Museum of Art. She founded the Toledo Modern Art Group, was a founding member of the board that opened the Blair Museum of Lithophanes, and served on numerous other boards and organizations, including the Arts Commission of Greater Toledo, the Athena Art Society, the Toledo Federation of Art Societies, and the Toledo Artists' Club.



She received the Ohio Distinguished Citizen's Award in 1984, and the YWCA of Greater Toledo gave her a Milestones honor in 2007. In 2012, she received the Order of Merit by the Polish government for promoting Polish culture through the arts.



While curating art shows all over the world, Mrs. Grant picked up pieces for herself, amassing a personal art collection of more than 120 works that were exhibited and sold at 20 North Gallery two years ago.



"Art was her entire life," her son Thomas said.



Mrs. Grant, like her husband, donated her body to science at the University of Toledo, Ms. Croninger said.



Mrs. Grant was a consultant to the 2001 exhibition at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History on the paint-by-number phenomenon. The artist proof of the paint-by-number The Last Supper, designed by her husband, was chosen in 2018 to be part of the permanent collection of the Smithsonian.



Surviving are her sons Thomas and Adam Mark Grant, and three grandchildren.



Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. May 24, at Gesu Church. Additional arrangements are pending.



